Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $1,594,450.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 181.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.