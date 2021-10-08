Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $1,594,450.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 181.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

