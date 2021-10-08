Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,302 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $242,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,308. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.