ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.31.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $7.53 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

