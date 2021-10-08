ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,975 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,606,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,757,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in General Motors by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

