ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 16,187 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 74,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,159,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.