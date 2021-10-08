ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,646 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $20,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

