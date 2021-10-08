ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $131,014,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,868,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.