ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 588.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

WSM opened at $172.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,690 shares of company stock worth $9,972,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

