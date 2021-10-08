Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances along with opportunistic acquisitions, the company remains well-positioned for growth in the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which, it will keep enhancing shareholder value, going forward. However, the near-zero interest rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is anticipated to continue to put pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper the bottom line. Uncertainty about the performance of the mortgage banking business makes us apprehensive.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.83.

PB opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after buying an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

