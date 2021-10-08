Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 412 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.53 million and a P/E ratio of 56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.24.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

