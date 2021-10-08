Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

