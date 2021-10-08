Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,774 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $324.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.