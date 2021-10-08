Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.22 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 384.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.