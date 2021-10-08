Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,090 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,067,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $404.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average is $439.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.