Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,510 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of West Fraser Timber worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,916,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,438,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $133,157,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

WFG opened at $85.74 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

