Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,707. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

