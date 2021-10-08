Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock valued at $98,354,637. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

