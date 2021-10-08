Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Cut by Analyst

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE GE opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

