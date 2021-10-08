Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Decreased by Analyst

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Itron by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

