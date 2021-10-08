Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Lowered by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

