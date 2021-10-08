QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

