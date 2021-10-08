QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 89.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 5,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.