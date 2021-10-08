Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Price Target Cut to C$0.42

Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.49 to C$0.42 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 394.12% from the stock’s current price.

QTA opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Quaterra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Get Quaterra Resources alerts:

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.