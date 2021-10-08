Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 172,836 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 396.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,836 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

