Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $721.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $772.85 and its 200 day moving average is $712.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

