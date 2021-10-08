Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
CHTR stock opened at $721.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $772.85 and its 200 day moving average is $712.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
