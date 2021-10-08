Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $13.73 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $109.56 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48.

