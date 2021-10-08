Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 88.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $4,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.27 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

