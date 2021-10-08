Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 165,940 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,544,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.46 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

