Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $16.15 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,404.32 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,518.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,383.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.