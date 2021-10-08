Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in September

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.15. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.