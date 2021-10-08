Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

