Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 3.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 111,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 359,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several brokerages have commented on QUIS. Eight Capital upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The firm has a market cap of C$441.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.50.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

