Rachel C. Glaser Sells 13,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $2,730,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Etsy stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average is $195.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

