Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$32.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.34 and a 12 month high of C$37.57.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

