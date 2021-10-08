Raymond James Lowers Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $57.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

