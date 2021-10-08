RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of RBB opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

