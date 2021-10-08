RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 252,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RICK stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

