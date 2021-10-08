Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

