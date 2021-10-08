Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 746,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

