Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $768,157.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00144016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.92 or 0.99927241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.60 or 0.06509225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

