Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

RBNC stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

