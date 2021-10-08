Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,135 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Get Relx alerts:

REL stock opened at GBX 2,152 ($28.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,171.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,002.98. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.