Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

