Ren Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $70.74 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00232998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00102511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.