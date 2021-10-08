Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.87. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

