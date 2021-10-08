Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 43,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 439,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

