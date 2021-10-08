Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

