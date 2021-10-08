Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 20.1% in September

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

REPYY stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

