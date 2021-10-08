RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Critical Comparison

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NantHealth alerts:

5.4% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NantHealth and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -88.73% N/A -17.11% RESAAS Services -417.42% -838.93% -344.32%

Risk and Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NantHealth and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 2.69 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -6.58 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 92.05 -$2.08 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Summary

NantHealth beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.