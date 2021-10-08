Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

